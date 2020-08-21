Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED)

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED) USD Price

$0
0%
Market stats

Aum
Aum: assets under management.
$–
1D FLOWS
1D FLOWS: value depicting yesterday's ETF inflows/outflows
2.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): trading volume of the ETF during the last trading day
$undefined
Issuer
Issuer: organization that issued the ETF.
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
Custodian
Custodian: organization that holds, protects and manages the ETF's operations.
Fee
Fee: expenses that the ETF issuer passes onto the investors.
1%

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED)

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED) Prospectus Link

This ETF has been liquidated.

Ark Invest is an investment management firm founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The firm is known for its focus on thematic investing, particularly in disruptive innovation sectors such as technology, genomics, and fintech. Within the digital asset space, Ark Invest is recognized for its active involvement in cryptocurrency investments, particularly through its management of ETFs that include exposure to blockchain technology and digital assets. Ark Invest utilizes a research-driven approach to identify companies and sectors poised for long-term growth, leveraging its expertise to offer investors access to innovative and emerging markets.

21Shares, formerly known as Amun, is a Swiss-based financial technology company that specializes in issuing cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2018, 21Shares aims to make investing in digital assets as easy as buying stocks. The company is one of the pioneers in the cryptocurrency ETP market, offering a range of products that provide institutional and retail investors with secure and regulated access to cryptocurrencies. 21Shares operates under the regulatory framework of Switzerland, adhering to stringent standards to ensure investor protection and product transparency.

Together, Ark Invest and 21Shares collaborate to bridge traditional finance with the digital asset sector, facilitating greater access and understanding of cryptocurrencies among a wider audience. Their partnership combines Ark Invest’s investment management expertise with 21Shares’ innovative product offerings, contributing to the broader adoption and integration of digital assets within mainstream financial markets.


