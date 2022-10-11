Grayscale says SEC harmed investors in new brief appealing ETF rejection
Hacker steals over $100 million from Mango Markets
Market maker GSR lays off staff following rapid expansion
BAYC creator Yuga Labs faces SEC probe: Bloomberg
SEC rejects WisdomTree's latest spot bitcoin ETF proposal
Grayscale says SEC harmed investors in new brief appealing ETF rejection
Hacker steals over $100 million from Mango Markets
Market maker GSR lays off staff following rapid expansion
BAYC creator Yuga Labs faces SEC probe: Bloomberg
SEC rejects WisdomTree's latest spot bitcoin ETF proposal
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,182.50
0.83%
ETHUSD
$ 1,303.23
1.64%
BCHUSD
$ 112.36
0.99%
SOLUSD
$ 31.40
0.46%
Sign up today
for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Venture Capital
Web3
Grayscale says SEC harmed investors in new brief appealing ETF rejection
Hacker steals over $100 million from Mango Markets
Market maker GSR lays off staff following rapid expansion
BAYC creator Yuga Labs faces SEC probe: Bloomberg
SEC rejects WisdomTree's latest spot bitcoin ETF proposal
Grayscale says SEC harmed investors in new brief appealing ETF rejection
Hacker steals over $100 million from Mango Markets
Market maker GSR lays off staff following rapid expansion
BAYC creator Yuga Labs faces SEC probe: Bloomberg
SEC rejects WisdomTree's latest spot bitcoin ETF proposal
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,182.50
0.83%
ETHUSD
$ 1,303.23
1.64%
BCHUSD
$ 112.36
0.99%
SOLUSD
$ 31.40
0.46%
Latest News
Research
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security
Sign up for our daily Newsletters
Also receive our FREE weekly Data & Insights Newsletter
By signing-up you agree to our
Terms of Service
and
Privacy Policy
Bitstamp- the exchange recommended by financial professionals.
Competitive pricing, starting with zero trading fees on BTC, ETH, and more, up to $1,000.