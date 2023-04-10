THE BLOCK PRO HAS ARRIVED.
A new platform powered by the industry's most sought-after experts.
Learn more
✕
Premium News
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
PRO
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Bitcoin spikes on 'soft-ish' US inflation data before coming back down to Earth
Ethereum rewards worth over $2 billion will be liquid in first five days after Shapella
Crypto regulation by enforcement is 'really, really bad,' says Binance CEO
Ethereum liquid staking governance tokens fall ahead of Shapella upgrade
Bitcoin hovers around $30,000 ahead of US inflation data as altcoins dip
Bitcoin spikes on 'soft-ish' US inflation data before coming back down to Earth
Ethereum rewards worth over $2 billion will be liquid in first five days after Shapella
Crypto regulation by enforcement is 'really, really bad,' says Binance CEO
Ethereum liquid staking governance tokens fall ahead of Shapella upgrade
Bitcoin hovers around $30,000 ahead of US inflation data as altcoins dip
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,979.50
-0.73%
ETHUSD
$ 1,913.63
1.01%
LTCUSD
$ 92.05
-2.84%
SOLUSD
$ 23.73
2.23%
Latest News
PRO
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security