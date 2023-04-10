Premium News

Bitcoin spikes on 'soft-ish' US inflation data before coming back down to Earth

Ethereum rewards worth over $2 billion will be liquid in first five days after Shapella

Crypto regulation by enforcement is 'really, really bad,' says Binance CEO

Ethereum liquid staking governance tokens fall ahead of Shapella upgrade

Bitcoin hovers around $30,000 ahead of US inflation data as altcoins dip

Bitcoin spikes on 'soft-ish' US inflation data before coming back down to Earth

Ethereum rewards worth over $2 billion will be liquid in first five days after Shapella

Crypto regulation by enforcement is 'really, really bad,' says Binance CEO

Ethereum liquid staking governance tokens fall ahead of Shapella upgrade

Bitcoin hovers around $30,000 ahead of US inflation data as altcoins dip

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,979.50 -0.73%
ETHUSD
$ 1,913.63 1.01%
LTCUSD
$ 92.05 -2.84%
SOLUSD
$ 23.73 2.23%
websights