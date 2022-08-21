Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
The Merge
Venture Capital
Bitcoin falls below $21,000, ether plunges more than 7%: Today in markets
Senate committee preps hearing on CFTC regime for crypto exchanges: Sources
Banking behemoth MUFG invests in Animoca Brands Japan’s $45 million raise
Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform metaverse-themed song during VMAs this month
Polygon and Cere Network founders launch $50 million web3 fund
Bitcoin falls below $21,000, ether plunges more than 7%: Today in markets
Senate committee preps hearing on CFTC regime for crypto exchanges: Sources
Banking behemoth MUFG invests in Animoca Brands Japan’s $45 million raise
Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform metaverse-themed song during VMAs this month
Polygon and Cere Network founders launch $50 million web3 fund
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 20,257.00
-1.86%
ETHUSD
$ 1,505.13
-3.36%
BCHUSD
$ 117.30
-2.26%
SOLUSD
$ 32.13
-2.71%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security