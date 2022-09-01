Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
The Merge
Venture Capital
Celsius seeks to reopen withdrawals for certain customers
SEC and CFTC want help building new crypto reporting regime for hedge funds
Banking platform LevelField is raising $50 million, secures first acquisition
FTX US Derivatives adds former CFTC commissioner to board
1inch announces 300,000 OP token airdrop for users on Optimism
Celsius seeks to reopen withdrawals for certain customers
SEC and CFTC want help building new crypto reporting regime for hedge funds
Banking platform LevelField is raising $50 million, secures first acquisition
FTX US Derivatives adds former CFTC commissioner to board
1inch announces 300,000 OP token airdrop for users on Optimism
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,803.00
-1.95%
ETHUSD
$ 1,559.47
-0.77%
BCHUSD
$ 115.20
-0.63%
SOLUSD
$ 30.91
-3.99%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security