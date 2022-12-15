Amazon planning new NFT initiative: Blockworks

SEC bats down ARK's and 21Shares' second bitcoin ETF proposal

FTX seeks permission to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, family and insiders

Blockchain-based storybook platform StoryCo raises $6 million

Proof's VP of engineering says its NFTs are safe following founder's $1 million hack

Amazon planning new NFT initiative: Blockworks

SEC bats down ARK's and 21Shares' second bitcoin ETF proposal

FTX seeks permission to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, family and insiders

Blockchain-based storybook platform StoryCo raises $6 million

Proof's VP of engineering says its NFTs are safe following founder's $1 million hack

Live
BTCUSD
$ 22,960.50 -0.52%
ETHUSD
$ 1,579.18 -1.49%
BCHUSD
$ 135.00 0.39%
SOLUSD
$ 23.78 -2.79%
websights