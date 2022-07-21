Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

Slope Wallet says it will pay 10% bounty if attacker returns stolen funds

Argo mined 22.4% more bitcoin in July than in June — and sold 887

Core Scientific mined 10.4% more bitcoin in July despite power cuts

Uniswap Labs alum proposes Uniswap Foundation to boost exchange

Lido DAO approves treasury token sale to Dragonfly Capital after terms tweaked

Slope Wallet says it will pay 10% bounty if attacker returns stolen funds

Argo mined 22.4% more bitcoin in July than in June — and sold 887

Core Scientific mined 10.4% more bitcoin in July despite power cuts

Uniswap Labs alum proposes Uniswap Foundation to boost exchange

Lido DAO approves treasury token sale to Dragonfly Capital after terms tweaked

Live
BTCUSD
$ 23,234.00 1.05%
ETHUSD
$ 1,735.91 3.31%
BCHUSD
$ 140.44 2.24%
SOLUSD
$ 40.60 0.73%