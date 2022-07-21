Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Fintech
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Web3
Slope Wallet says it will pay 10% bounty if attacker returns stolen funds
Argo mined 22.4% more bitcoin in July than in June — and sold 887
Core Scientific mined 10.4% more bitcoin in July despite power cuts
Uniswap Labs alum proposes Uniswap Foundation to boost exchange
Lido DAO approves treasury token sale to Dragonfly Capital after terms tweaked
Slope Wallet says it will pay 10% bounty if attacker returns stolen funds
Argo mined 22.4% more bitcoin in July than in June — and sold 887
Core Scientific mined 10.4% more bitcoin in July despite power cuts
Uniswap Labs alum proposes Uniswap Foundation to boost exchange
Lido DAO approves treasury token sale to Dragonfly Capital after terms tweaked
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 23,234.00
1.05%
ETHUSD
$ 1,735.91
3.31%
BCHUSD
$ 140.44
2.24%
SOLUSD
$ 40.60
0.73%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security