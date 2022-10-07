Sign up today for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.

Gensler supports granting CFTC more power over spot markets

Kraken poaches Gemini’s head of UK to run its UK operations

Current and former government attorneys form association for women in crypto

Crypto spot market regulation a 'big step for us' says CFTC chair, amid push for new law

Developers disclose major vulnerability in all IBC-enabled chains on Cosmos

Gensler supports granting CFTC more power over spot markets

Kraken poaches Gemini’s head of UK to run its UK operations

Current and former government attorneys form association for women in crypto

Crypto spot market regulation a 'big step for us' says CFTC chair, amid push for new law

Developers disclose major vulnerability in all IBC-enabled chains on Cosmos

Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,388.00 -0.02%
ETHUSD
$ 1,313.67 1.51%
BCHUSD
$ 108.61 -0.81%
SOLUSD
$ 30.99 1.18%
websights