THE BLOCK PRO HAS ARRIVED.
A new platform powered by the industry's most sought-after experts.
Learn more
✕
Premium News
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
PRO
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Bitcoin flirts with $30,000, ether nears $2,000 as crypto beats lagging equities
South Korean crypto exchange GDAC reports $13 million loss in 'hot wallet' hack
CryptoGPT raises funds at a $250 million token valuation
Bitget unveils $100 million venture fund with focus on Asia
Exclusive
How shareholders are selling OpenSea stock despite restrictions
Bitcoin flirts with $30,000, ether nears $2,000 as crypto beats lagging equities
South Korean crypto exchange GDAC reports $13 million loss in 'hot wallet' hack
CryptoGPT raises funds at a $250 million token valuation
Bitget unveils $100 million venture fund with focus on Asia
Exclusive
How shareholders are selling OpenSea stock despite restrictions
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,807.00
2.21%
ETHUSD
$ 1,912.39
1.39%
LTCUSD
$ 93.23
0.65%
SOLUSD
$ 20.88
1.36%
Latest News
PRO
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security