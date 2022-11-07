Sign up today
for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Venture Capital
Web3
Bankman-Fried tells FTX top priority is fundraising after failed Binance deal
Kraken holds FTT tokens, but claims no exposure to Alameda
Justin Sun says he is working on 'solution' with FTX
Sequoia says its investment in FTX is now worthless
Justice Department joins SEC in FTX probe: WSJ
Bankman-Fried tells FTX top priority is fundraising after failed Binance deal
Kraken holds FTT tokens, but claims no exposure to Alameda
Justin Sun says he is working on 'solution' with FTX
Sequoia says its investment in FTX is now worthless
Justice Department joins SEC in FTX probe: WSJ
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 16,839.06
7.16%
ETHUSD
$ 1,214.49
9.74%
BCHUSD
$ 97.80
9.94%
SOLUSD
$ 14.22
-8.97%
Latest News
Research
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security