Sign up today for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.

Bankman-Fried tells FTX top priority is fundraising after failed Binance deal

Kraken holds FTT tokens, but claims no exposure to Alameda

Justin Sun says he is working on 'solution' with FTX

Sequoia says its investment in FTX is now worthless

Justice Department joins SEC in FTX probe: WSJ

Bankman-Fried tells FTX top priority is fundraising after failed Binance deal

Kraken holds FTT tokens, but claims no exposure to Alameda

Justin Sun says he is working on 'solution' with FTX

Sequoia says its investment in FTX is now worthless

Justice Department joins SEC in FTX probe: WSJ

Live
BTCUSD
$ 16,839.06 7.16%
ETHUSD
$ 1,214.49 9.74%
BCHUSD
$ 97.80 9.94%
SOLUSD
$ 14.22 -8.97%
websights