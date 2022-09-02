Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

Two reasons why Vitalik Buterin is worried about Bitcoin’s long-term health

PwC Venezuela Twitter account hacked to promote scam XRP giveaway

Adjusted transaction volume of stablecoins soared almost 33% in August

Cardano Foundation and Input Output announce date for vasil upgrade

Binance security team has identified two suspects in KyberSwap hack, CZ says

Two reasons why Vitalik Buterin is worried about Bitcoin’s long-term health

PwC Venezuela Twitter account hacked to promote scam XRP giveaway

Adjusted transaction volume of stablecoins soared almost 33% in August

Cardano Foundation and Input Output announce date for vasil upgrade

Binance security team has identified two suspects in KyberSwap hack, CZ says

Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,744.00 -0.81%
ETHUSD
$ 1,562.17 -0.59%
BCHUSD
$ 117.66 -0.08%
SOLUSD
$ 31.58 -1.18%