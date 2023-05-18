THE BLOCK PRO HAS ARRIVED.
A new platform powered by the industry's most sought-after experts.
Learn more
✕
Premium News
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
PRO
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Nigeria regulator says Binance not registered and must stop soliciting investors: Reuters
TrueUSD pauses minting of the TUSD stablecoin through Prime Trust
Judge rules FTX customer names can remain permanently shielded: AP
CFTC wins Ooki DAO case, setting precedent that DAOs can be held liable
Bitcoin spreads soar 20 times higher on BinanceUS than on Coinbase, Kraken: Kaiko
Nigeria regulator says Binance not registered and must stop soliciting investors: Reuters
TrueUSD pauses minting of the TUSD stablecoin through Prime Trust
Judge rules FTX customer names can remain permanently shielded: AP
CFTC wins Ooki DAO case, setting precedent that DAOs can be held liable
Bitcoin spreads soar 20 times higher on BinanceUS than on Coinbase, Kraken: Kaiko
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 25,794.00
0.07%
ETHUSD
$ 1,748.58
0.25%
LTCUSD
$ 76.87
-0.24%
SOLUSD
$ 15.53
0.71%
Latest News
PRO
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Press
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security