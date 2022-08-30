Sign up today for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.

Here are the five biggest crypto stories of the past week

Cosmos to vote on new security model for network's Hub next week

ZkSync is working on Layer 3 blockchain for Ethereum

Matter Labs releases first phase of zkSync 2.0 mainnet called 'baby alpha'

Cross-chain swap protocol Thorchain is back online after 20-hour outage

Here are the five biggest crypto stories of the past week

Cosmos to vote on new security model for network's Hub next week

ZkSync is working on Layer 3 blockchain for Ethereum

Matter Labs releases first phase of zkSync 2.0 mainnet called 'baby alpha'

Cross-chain swap protocol Thorchain is back online after 20-hour outage

Live
BTCUSD
$ 20,889.00 1.23%
ETHUSD
$ 1,628.95 4.39%
BCHUSD
$ 118.90 2.64%
SOLUSD
$ 33.05 2.14%
websights