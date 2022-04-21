Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Fintech
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Web3
Quantitative trading firm Susquehanna will follow FTX to the Bahamas
Coinbase sees surging volumes for its 'nano' bitcoin futures product, fueled by retail traders
FTX in talks to buy South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb: Bloomberg
California ends ban on crypto campaign donations
Three Arrows founders tell Bloomberg 'the whole situation is regrettable'
Quantitative trading firm Susquehanna will follow FTX to the Bahamas
Coinbase sees surging volumes for its 'nano' bitcoin futures product, fueled by retail traders
FTX in talks to buy South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb: Bloomberg
California ends ban on crypto campaign donations
Three Arrows founders tell Bloomberg 'the whole situation is regrettable'
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 21,861.50
-3.86%
ETHUSD
$ 1,522.88
-5.37%
BCHUSD
$ 124.30
-4.83%
SOLUSD
$ 38.80
-5.58%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service