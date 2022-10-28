Sign up today
for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Blockchain Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Venture Capital
Web3
Delay in EU’s vote on MiCA could also slow down anti-money laundering legislation
SEC charges Trade Coin Club in alleged $295 million bitcoin Ponzi scheme
Mythical Games cuts 10% of workforce 1 day after top executives depart
Crypto hedge fund Arca shutters TerraUSD-exposed fund
Dogecoin rally dented by report that Musk might table Twitter's crypto plans
Delay in EU’s vote on MiCA could also slow down anti-money laundering legislation
SEC charges Trade Coin Club in alleged $295 million bitcoin Ponzi scheme
Mythical Games cuts 10% of workforce 1 day after top executives depart
Crypto hedge fund Arca shutters TerraUSD-exposed fund
Dogecoin rally dented by report that Musk might table Twitter's crypto plans
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 21,009.00
3.80%
ETHUSD
$ 1,645.06
6.77%
BCHUSD
$ 123.82
6.58%
SOLUSD
$ 33.34
6.98%
Latest News
Research
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security