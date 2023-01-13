Sign up today
for our latest deep dive newsletters, Pro Crypto Ecosystems and Pro Deals. Complimentary access is available for a limited time.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Scaramucci investing in company set up by former FTX US president
Alameda lost $1M in liquidations: report
US trustee files objection to FTX's choice of lawyers
The three biggest crypto stories from the past week
Heightened activity in futures market underpins crypto rally
Scaramucci investing in company set up by former FTX US president
Alameda lost $1M in liquidations: report
US trustee files objection to FTX's choice of lawyers
The three biggest crypto stories from the past week
Heightened activity in futures market underpins crypto rally
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 21,185.50
1.30%
ETHUSD
$ 1,574.70
1.44%
BCHUSD
$ 125.89
0.39%
SOLUSD
$ 23.39
0.39%
Latest News
Research
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security