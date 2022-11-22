Sign up today
Bybit reducing workforce as bear market deepens
Bankman-Fried says Alameda was given special treatment on FTX: Financial Times
Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini customers: Financial Times
Here are the three biggest cryptocurrency stories from the past week
Alameda invested $1.15 billion into crypto miner Genesis: Bloomberg
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 16,960.50
0.07%
ETHUSD
$ 1,256.94
-0.40%
BCHUSD
$ 110.92
-0.27%
SOLUSD
$ 13.44
-0.45%
