Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
The Merge
Venture Capital
The Merge: EthereumPoW releases update on its mainnet launch
Binance CEO says EU regulation will become a global standard
Vitalik Buterin's dad: The Merge is a 'huge milestone for the crypto space' over energy use
Price of ether (ETH) falls heading into The Merge
ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin: The Merge will be ‘enormously impactful’
The Merge: EthereumPoW releases update on its mainnet launch
Binance CEO says EU regulation will become a global standard
Vitalik Buterin's dad: The Merge is a 'huge milestone for the crypto space' over energy use
Price of ether (ETH) falls heading into The Merge
ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin: The Merge will be ‘enormously impactful’
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 20,110.00
-0.66%
ETHUSD
$ 1,588.54
-1.24%
BCHUSD
$ 117.85
-0.47%
SOLUSD
$ 32.96
-2.90%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security