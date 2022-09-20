Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

Olympus DAO cuts annual yield for OHM staking to 7.35%

Bitcoin whipsaws, heads toward $19,000 as U.S. PCE inflation data comes in hot

Uniswap seeks more than $100 million in funding at $1 billion valuation: Tech Crunch

BlackRock preps ETF targeting metaverse companies: Bloomberg

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica enables crypto payments via Bit2Me: CoinDesk

Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,300.00 -1.12%
ETHUSD
$ 1,326.34 -0.89%
BCHUSD
$ 116.30 -0.07%
SOLUSD
$ 34.17 0.37%
