Scaramucci changes tone on FTX, says it's clear there was fraud now

Ignoring digital assets would be like sticking with paper over computers, BNY Mellon CEO says

Ethereum developers release devnet 2 ahead of mainnet shadow fork for Shanghai

Bitfarms seeks to avoid BlockFi loan default with renegotiation

Tiny Colony game bids farewell to Solana, will migrate to ImmutableX

