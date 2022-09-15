Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
The Merge
Venture Capital
Experts blame a 'vanity address' bug for Wintermute's $160 million hack
Galaxy Digital left acquisition deal 'prematurely,' BitGo claims
Visa and ConsenSys back fraud detection platform Sardine’s $52 million raise
Solana-based Hxro launches bitcoin derivatives marketplace
MicroStrategy buys an additional $6 million worth of bitcoin
Experts blame a 'vanity address' bug for Wintermute's $160 million hack
Galaxy Digital left acquisition deal 'prematurely,' BitGo claims
Visa and ConsenSys back fraud detection platform Sardine’s $52 million raise
Solana-based Hxro launches bitcoin derivatives marketplace
MicroStrategy buys an additional $6 million worth of bitcoin
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,092.50
-2.21%
ETHUSD
$ 1,360.41
0.23%
BCHUSD
$ 113.19
1.02%
SOLUSD
$ 32.32
-1.34%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security