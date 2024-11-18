About this graph

Use the code EMERGENCE20 to get a 20% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence
The daily breakdown of transaction fees in USD on Solana - broken down by fees for vote transactions, base fee for non-vote transactions, priority fee for non-vote transactions, and jito tips.
Jito is a liquid staking protocol on the Solana blockchain that enhances staking rewards by capturing Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) and redistributing it to stakers. (https://www.jito.network/)