Number of distinct on-chain wallets that have sent at least one transaction on the TON network, per day. Chart uses 7-day moving average.

This graph shows number of distinct on-chain wallets that have sent at least one transaction on a specific date. Under the term "wallet" in this context, we understand a smart contract with the "wallet" type, which sends TON. Note that a separate wallet, a jetton wallet, is required to store jettons.

A wallet is considered active if it successfully sends at least one outgoing transaction per day – meaning its balance decreases. In this graph, we count all versions of wallets.