Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter.
Sign Up Now
✕
Premium News
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
PRO
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Mastercard and Binance end crypto card partnership in four countries: Reuters
Exclusive
Coinbase outlines decentralization plan for Base with fault proofs and OP client diversity
PancakeSwap expands to Consensys-powered Ethereum Layer 2 Linea
Bitcoin price could reach $148,000 after halving: Pantera Capital
Bitstamp ending ether staking services in the US
Mastercard and Binance end crypto card partnership in four countries: Reuters
Exclusive
Coinbase outlines decentralization plan for Base with fault proofs and OP client diversity
PancakeSwap expands to Consensys-powered Ethereum Layer 2 Linea
Bitcoin price could reach $148,000 after halving: Pantera Capital
Bitstamp ending ether staking services in the US
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 26,141.00
0.47%
ETHUSD
$ 1,658.99
0.62%
LTCUSD
$ 64.87
1.23%
SOLUSD
$ 21.02
1.10%
Learn
Latest News
PRO
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Press
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security
More info
Graph Info
Total daily number of operations on Stellar. Chart uses 7-day moving average.
Share Options
Embed Code
Share Via
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Save Image
Copy Link