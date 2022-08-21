Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and
read your exclusive content here
.
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Research
DeFi
Gaming and Metaverse
Markets
NFTs
Policy
Technology
Venture Capital
Web3
Former OpenSea employee accused of insider trading files motion to dismiss indictment
FTX generated more than a billion dollars in revenue last year: CNBC
Architect of The DAO splits from Ethereum ‘circus’ after nine years
Developers, family protest arrest of Tornado Cash developer in Amsterdam
Bitcoin traders hit by $210 million of long liquidations on Friday
Former OpenSea employee accused of insider trading files motion to dismiss indictment
FTX generated more than a billion dollars in revenue last year: CNBC
Architect of The DAO splits from Ethereum ‘circus’ after nine years
Developers, family protest arrest of Tornado Cash developer in Amsterdam
Bitcoin traders hit by $210 million of long liquidations on Friday
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 21,305.00
-0.80%
ETHUSD
$ 1,579.61
-2.29%
BCHUSD
$ 121.06
1.32%
SOLUSD
$ 34.59
-4.96%
Latest News
Research
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security