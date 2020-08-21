This ETF has been liquidated.





Ark Invest / 21Shares is a collaborative entity operating at the intersection of traditional finance and the burgeoning digital asset market. The partnership brings together Ark Invest, an investment management firm recognized for its focus on disruptive innovation, and 21Shares, a company specializing in cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Ark Invest, founded in 2014 by Cathie Wood, is headquartered in New York City. The firm is renowned for its research-driven approach, emphasizing innovation-led investment strategies across various sectors, including genomics, robotics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. Ark Invest's mission is to seek out and invest in companies that are leading the charge in transformative sectors, aligning with its core philosophy of investing in the future.

21Shares, established in 2018 and based in Zurich, Switzerland, is a pioneer in the cryptocurrency ETP space. The company offers a range of products that provide investors with exposure to digital assets, facilitating access to cryptocurrencies through traditional brokerage accounts. 21Shares is notable for its efforts to bridge the gap between digital assets and mainstream financial markets, emphasizing security and regulatory compliance in its offerings.

Together, Ark Invest and 21Shares aim to leverage their respective strengths to enhance the accessibility and understanding of digital assets within the investment community. Their collaboration is marked by the development of innovative financial products that combine Ark's thematic investment strategies with 21Shares' expertise in cryptocurrency ETPs.

The partnership plays a significant role in the digital asset ecosystem by promoting the integration of digital assets into traditional financial portfolios. Through their joint efforts, Ark Invest / 21Shares contributes to the growing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the broader financial landscape.