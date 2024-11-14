Category: other
GMCI Solana Select EcosystemLast updated: 23:24:44 UTC 165.11
- # Assets Included 12
- Last Rebalanced 25, Oct 2024
- Top 3 Assets by Weight SOL, WIF, BONK
- 7 Day17.83%
- 1 Month36.56%
- YTD70.31%
- All-Time % Change138.51%Since Nov 24, 2023
About GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem
The “GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem” tracks the leading protocols and projects built on Solana, showcasing the innovative initiatives that harness the blockchain’s high-performance infrastructure to revolutionize decentralized applications. This index focuses on projects that demonstrate technical excellence, community engagement, and significant impact within the Solana ecosystem, from DeFi protocols and meme tokens to infrastructure solutions and decentralized applications.
Featuring projects at the forefront of Solana’s technological advancement, the “GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem” delivers insights into the protocols driving ecosystem growth and adoption. As the Solana landscape continues to evolve and expand, this index serves as a vital indicator of ecosystem health and innovation, reflecting the dynamic shifts in developer activity and user adoption. It stands as an indispensable resource for investors seeking to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within one of blockchain’s most vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystems.
GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem INDEX COMPOSITION
GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem index launch
The GMCI Solana Select Ecosystem index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Thursday, November 14.Read more on www.gmci.co November 14, 2024, 9:46AM UTC
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC