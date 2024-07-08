EMERGENCE TICKET FLASH SALE! Join 80+ Industry experts under one roof.  Purchase tickets now to save.

Podcasts
The Block Research Podcast

Hosted by The Block Research Team

Unlocked research on digital assets, crypto and blockchain.
Episode 7
08.07.24 7:57AM EDT
Building humanity's coordination engine

Sreeram Kannan, Founder, Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer founder Sreeram Kannan unpacks how Eigenlayer aims to expand the scope of permissionless innovation in decentralized protocols.

Episode 6
04.23.24 1:33PM EDT
How Safe aims to simplify crypto UX

Richard Meissner, Co-Founder, Safe

Safe co-founder Richard Meissner discusses how account abstraction improves crypto UX.

Episode 5
03.28.24 5:55AM EDT
zkSync founder explains why zero-knowledge proofs are the 'endgame' for blockchain scalability

Alex Gluchowski, Co-Founder & CEO, Matter Labs

Matter Labs co-founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski explains how the computational integrity of zero-knowledge rollups allows blockchains to scale to meet near “infinite” demand. 

Episode 4
02.07.24 1:57PM EST
StarkWare CEO details why Starknet's ecosystem is ready for the limelight

Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder & CEO, StarkWare

StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sassons provides an overview of the Starknet ecosystem, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.

Episode 3
01.22.24 10:18AM EST
Taproot Wizards co-founders explain how they're attempting to change Bitcoin's culture

Eric Wall & Udi Wertheimer, Co-Founders, Taproot Wizards

Taproot Wizards co-founders explain why they are attempting to change Bitcoin’s culture by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible onchain.

Episode 2
12.11.23 11:28AM EST
Anatoly Yakovenko and Mert Mumtaz break down what's only possible on Solana

Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder, Solana Labs, & Mert Mumtaz, Co-Founder, Helius Labs

In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Helius Labs co-founder Mert Mumtaz, followed by a deep dive into the data underpinning Solana’s recent rally with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.

