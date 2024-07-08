EMERGENCE TICKET FLASH SALE! Join 80+ Industry experts under one roof. Purchase tickets now to save.
Eigenlayer founder Sreeram Kannan unpacks how Eigenlayer aims to expand the scope of permissionless innovation in decentralized protocols.
Matter Labs co-founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski explains how the computational integrity of zero-knowledge rollups allows blockchains to scale to meet near “infinite” demand.
StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sassons provides an overview of the Starknet ecosystem, including the upcoming launch of the $STRK token.
Taproot Wizards co-founders explain why they are attempting to change Bitcoin’s culture by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible onchain.
In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Helius Labs co-founder Mert Mumtaz, followed by a deep dive into the data underpinning Solana’s recent rally with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.