Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, November 3

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block fell in the markets on Thursday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $20,190 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

The biggest declines were from Iris Energy Ltd. (-10.94%), Stronghold Digital Mining (-9.56%) and Riot Blockchain (-6.13%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Nov. 3: