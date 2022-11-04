Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, November 4

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were up on Friday as the crypto markets rose.
Bitcoin was trading at around $21,123 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Core Scientific declined the most (-10.99%). Meanwhile, the stocks with the biggest gains were SAI.TECH (12.62%), Iris Energy (8.77%) and Argo Blockchain UK (8.11%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Nov. 4:
