Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, November 4

  • Most bitcoin mining stocks were up on Friday at market close.
  • Bitcoin and ether were both trading up. 

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were up on Friday as the crypto markets rose.

Bitcoin was trading at around $21,123 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Core Scientific declined the most (-10.99%). Meanwhile, the stocks with the biggest gains were SAI.TECH (12.62%), Iris Energy (8.77%) and Argo Blockchain UK (8.11%). 

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Nov. 4:


