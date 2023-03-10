Dominica’s Digital Identity and Metaverse Initiative with TRON - a First in Web3 Development

What is a DID?

DIDs enable easier cross-border travel, seamless international commerce, enhanced trade agreements, and thus increased economic stability. A blockchain-based DID, simply put, is digital identification created, managed, verified, updated, and accessed via blockchain technology. TRON is leading the way to create the first ever blockchain-based DID for a sovereign nation.

Dominica Digital Identity

The Dominica Digital Identity (DDID) project aims to provide an identity verification system that enables citizens and tourists to store their identification information in an easily accessible way and to engage in commerce with cryptocurrency securely, which will upgrade and enhance travel and commerce in the Caribbean region. The hope is that this will be a model for identification and international travel. Ultimately, there could come a day when every person, because of their DID, will be able to freely travel and freely engage in trade anywhere and with anyone in the world.

"This digital identification project is a significant milestone for us as it marks the first Web3 initiative since the passage of our Crypto Ordinance last year. We are excited about the prospect of blockchain innovation and look forward to continued collaboration with TRON to advance the digital economy for Dominica," said Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

This first government-issued, blockchain-based DID will link the real world with the virtual world through the Dominica Metaverse project. The project aims to construct the Dominica Metaverse digital world and operate the Dominica Metaverse platform. This pioneering Metaverse effort is also a first between a blockchain and a government, with TRON leading the way to provide groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize business strategy in the Caribbean region. The Dominica Metaverse will serve as a platform for virtual interactions and transactions as well as tourism marketing.

In Summary

With digital identity playing a crucial role in Web3, TRON is proud to partner, execute, and facilitate the issuance of DDID and DMC alongside the creation of the Dominica Metaverse. It’s yet another way TRON is empowering commerce and community for every human on the planet.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.