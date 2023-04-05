Here's how Europe's crypto landscape is more robust than the U.S. sector

Episode 32 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and RockawayX Chief Growth Officer and Investor Samantha Bohbot.

Samantha Bohbot is the Chief Growth Officer and investor at RockawayX — a web3 VC firm headquartered in London, Zurich, and Prague.

In this episode, Bohbot breaks down RockawayX's recent report on the state of crypto funding in Europe, and explains why there are "more VC-baked crypto startups in Europe than in any other geography."

During this episode, Chaparro and Bohbot also discuss:

Connecting crypto with the real world

How VCs can help founders the most

Europe's regulatory landscape

