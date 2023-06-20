<p><b>Geneva, Switzerland / June 20, 2023 / –</b> <a href="https://trondao.org"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRON DAO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> just shouted, “All aboard the blockchain bullet train!!!” The sign at the station reads: “Developers wanted. Decentralized future ahead.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The developer relations team is going on a world tour, and it’s the builders they hope to see at the ticket window. It’s the TRON Builder Tour, coming to a city (relatively) near you. </span></p>\r\n<p><b>#BUIDLtheFUTURE on TRON, the Blockchain Bullet Train.</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you have ever considered developing decentralized applications, TRON welcomes you to consider building on the blockchain with the most daily active users, the highest daily transaction volume, and the second most total value locked on chain, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/chains"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DeFiLlama</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Similar to how businesses and restaurants are placed where there’s the most traffic, it just makes sense to build in the ecosystem with the most commerce. For example, TRON circulates more of the USDT stablecoin than the Ethereum blockchain. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Consider the TRON blockchain to be an intermodal transport system for commerce and community,” one TRON spokesperson remarked. “We have a bullet train railway system, with regard to speed and cost efficiency, linked to a stablecoin superhighway system, with regard to how many stablecoins circulate in the ecosystem, and a bridge between TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain, among others, because of TRON’s layer two BitTorrent Chain.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s the blockchain railway, highway, and bridge with the most traffic. Why not build real-world, blockchain-based solutions where the most commerce and the largest community are present?</span></p>\r\n<p><b>TRON Builder Tour Kicks off with a Stop in Beijing</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The tour will start in Beijing July 8 and 9, 2023 at MetaSpace 751. The first stop is a collaborative partnership between TRON, </span><a href="https://bt.io"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BitTorrent Chain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and </span><a href="https://twitter.com/THUBA_DAO"><span style="font-weight: 400;">THUBA DAO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a decentralized autonomous organization started by members of the </span><a href="https://www.cryptonewsz.com/bittorrent-and-tron-announce-a-new-collaboration-with-thuba-dao/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blockchain club at Tsinghua University</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, who are the next gen leaders for Web3 in the region. Teams will compete for a small prize pool, and participants will receive HackaTRON Swag, while being encouraged to submit their project for the upcoming Season 5 of the HackaTRON. TRON DAO also has developer grants for which projects can apply.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Each stop on the tour is a hackathon, or “HackaTRON,” some virtual and some in-person. It is a total developer focus, full of information, instruction, and innovation. Builders will learn, and builders will #BUIDL. The desired outcome is for each team represented to deliver a decentralized application onto either the TRON or BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) MainNet. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Register for the TRON Builder Tour at </span><a href="https://f.kdocs.cn/ksform/w/write/WkBuFoYC#routePromt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://f.kdocs.cn/ksform/w/write/WkBuFoYC#routePromt</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Developers wanted. Decentralized future ahead.</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, the TRON DAO team welcomes developers to come “all aboard” if your futuristic inspiration can’t rest until you reach your Web3 destination. Leverage A.I. integrations, build Metaverse applications, and develop solutions for the busiest intermodal blockchain system. Travel on the cheap at speeds you never imagined possible in decentralized development.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">#BUIDLtheFUTURE of decentralized commerce and community on TRON, the bullet train of the blockchain future.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Tron </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.