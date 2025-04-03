WEEX Opens Office in Dubai, Teams Up with Michael Owen to Advance Precision Trading

Recently, WEEX has officially opened its international office in the heart of Dubai’s financial district, joining the ranks of Bybit, OKX, and Bitget with a physical presence in the region. As one of the most dynamic crypto hubs in the Middle East, Dubai continues to attract major global players. With strengths in trading security, liquidity, and user experience, WEEX has rapidly expanded its global footprint. The Dubai office now hosts over 600 employees, making it one of the largest crypto exchange offices in the city.

Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, shared: “As our global and regional operations grow, we’re planning to scale our Dubai team by adding 30 to 50 more hires over the next one to two years to better support localized services.” With WEEX's growing user base, product ecosystem, and international influence, WEEX is building a localized and scalable infrastructure anchored in Dubai to enhance its global ability and brand presence.

At the same time, WEEX is deepening its brand collaboration with global ambassador Michael Owen and five regional brand ambassadors, all aligned around the core value of Precision Trading. Together, they’ve launched the “Win With Michael Owen, Sign up & get up to $100 for Free” campaign. New users can sign up to earn up to $30,000 USDT and get a chance to win a signed jersey from Michael Owen by watching his latest branded video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRB-V2hMhuM

Known for his precision, speed, and decisive style on the pitch, Michael Owen’s approach perfectly matches WEEX’s philosophy of precision trading. When asked how he made the right decisions under pressure, Michael Owen said: “Preparation is everything. When you’re ready for every outcome, making the right decision becomes instinctive.” His emphasis on preparation and instinct reflects WEEX’s focus on risk control, strategy, and data-driven execution. Since teaming up, WEEX has made significant progress in enhancing its precision trading tools and market strategies, helping users trade smarter and manage risks more effectively.

Looking ahead, WEEX will continue investing in product innovation, compliance, and localized services with Dubai as its strategic hub. Together with Michael Owen and other global brand ambassadors, WEEX is committed to helping users navigate volatile markets and seize every trading opportunity with confidence and clarity.

Disclaimer: WEEX does not currently conduct any virtual asset activities in the UAE and has not been licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). WEEX will only engage in virtual asset activities in Dubai upon obtaining the necessary VARA license.

