Mawari Announces Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO) To Power AI-driven Immersive 3D Experiences Globally

Mawari, the pioneer of the next generation of communication and entertainment through AI-driven immersive 3D experiences, today announces its groundbreaking Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO) to expand its distributed network globally amid the skyrocketing demand for real-time AI-powered 3D content. Through the DIO, Mawari invites compute resource owners globally to become Guardian Node Operators and contribute directly to a decentralized, scalable infrastructure network powering the next era of digital content—immersive, complex 3D experiences, including lifelike 3D Avatar AI agents, streamed quickly and affordably to devices worldwide.

A Revenue-Generating Network Built on Real-World Demand

Mawari’s infrastructure expansion is driven by the growing global demand for AI-driven immersive content. Founded in 2017, Mawari leveraged its patented spatial computing technology to deliver over 50 successful commercial projects for leading global brands, including Netflix, KDDI, T-Mobile, and BMW. Averaging $1.5 million in annual revenue even in its early years, Mawari’s robust track record positions it strongly to meet both current and future demands within a spatial computing market projected to reach $377.45 billion by 2030.

The DIO marks the next phase of Mawari’s growth, scaling its decentralized network to address the global demand for high-quality AI-driven immersive 3D content.

A Transparent, Fair, and Sustainable Infrastructure

Distinct from traditional node sales characterized by short-term hype and Fear-of-Missing-Out (FOMO) based economics, Mawari’s DIO focuses on genuine utility, fairness, and long-term sustainability. Guardian Node Operators will provide meaningful, measurable contributions by actively monitoring and ensuring network health and uptime. In return, operators earn sustainable rewards tied directly to network revenue and real-world usage.

Clearly Defined Rewards for Real Contributions

Guardian Node Operators earn primarily through Network Monitoring Rewards, representing 20% of the Mawari Network’s total revenue. As network demand grows globally, operator rewards scale dynamically, directly reflecting their contributions within the increasing network activity and revenue.

In addition, Mawari offers Early Operator Incentives, an allocation of tokens per node license, to reward early operators who maintain high reliability and node uptime standards during initial network growth.

Key Differentiators for Mawari’s DIO:

Dynamic Revenue Sharing: Receive rewards for work done directly proportional to the network’s actual growth and revenue generation.

Receive rewards for work done directly proportional to the network’s actual growth and revenue generation. Early Operator Incentives: Allocations of rewards during initial network deployment, ensuring meaningful early returns.

Allocations of rewards during initial network deployment, ensuring meaningful early returns. Fair Pricing and Access: Flat pricing and equitable opportunities across all three Guardian Node license tiers.

Flat pricing and equitable opportunities across all three Guardian Node license tiers. Operational Convenience: Those seeking convenience can delegate node management to trusted third-party node-as-a-service providers for ease of operation.

Those seeking convenience can delegate node management to trusted third-party node-as-a-service providers for ease of operation. Long-Term Opportunities: Mawari’s Guardian Nodes will play critical roles in monitoring the network throughout its life, creating long-term opportunities for Guardian Nodes to work and be rewarded, as Mawari and the larger XR space expand in the future.

“Our Guardian Node Operators aren’t passive speculators—they actively support critical infrastructure powering immersive 3D and AI experiences worldwide,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, CEO of Mawari. “By directly aligning operator rewards with the network’s genuine demand-driven growth, we're creating a fair, transparent, and sustainable infrastructure built for longevity.”

Strategic Partnerships Accelerating Global Expansion

Mawari’s infrastructure strength is enhanced by partnerships with global leaders, including KDDI, Japan’s top telecommunications provider, and Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Animoca Brands Japan will host a private Guardian Node license sale to broaden participation and further strengthen the network. Infrastructure service partners like Easeflow, DepinHub, Zelucash, and Bitmedia (in partnership with KDDI) provide seamless operational options for Guardian Node Operators.

Proven Market Demand Driving Network Innovation

The growing demand for immersive AI-driven experiences is fueling rapid innovation in Mawari’s mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure. This infrastructure enables realistic, interactive 3D avatar agents capable of applications such as tourism guidance, customer service, and enterprise support. Furthermore, Mawari’s network supports broader Edge AI computing workloads, significantly expanding potential use cases and revenue opportunities.

Mawari leverages a dedicated L2/L3 blockchain built on Arbitrum Orbit, ensuring scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure at a global scale.

How to Participate

The Guardian Node Licenses will be available starting in early June, priced at $333 per license, exclusively via the Arbitrum chain to purchasers in approved jurisdictions. Guardian Nodes perform essential tasks, ensuring network reliability and directly benefiting from Mawari’s global growth in spatial computing.

Interested compute resource owners can join Mawari in shaping the future of immersive technology. Guardian Node operation costs and requirements are accessible, providing meaningful participation opportunities for everyone.





ABOUT MAWARI

Mawari is the world’s first DePIN for Spatial Computing, enabling the mass adoption of AI agents. The Mawari Network powers real-time global streaming of immersive AI-driven experiences with close to zero latency. Mawari’s fusion of AI + XR seamlessly blends digital intelligence with physical reality, delivering lifelike 3D Avatar AI agents today.

