Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Tether

Tether (USDT) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.00050
-$0.0023 (-0.23%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$84.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
84.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$24.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.32
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$84.9B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
84.9B
About Tether

Tether Price Data

Tether (USDT) currently has a price of $1.0005 and is down -0.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 3 with a market cap of 84.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $24.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 84.9B tokens out of a total supply of 84.9B tokens.

Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency that functions as a stablecoin, aiming to maintain a value equivalent to that of the United States dollar. It operates on the multiple blockchains and is designed to facilitate easy conversion between digital and traditional fiat currencies.

Unique features of Tether:

Stablecoin

Tether stands out from other cryptocurrencies because it operates as a stablecoin. Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which often experience price fluctuations, Tether's value remains stable. This stability is achieved by ensuring that each USDT token issued is backed by an equivalent amount of fiat currency or equivalents held in reserve. For investors and traders, this stability provides a safe haven during times of market volatility, reducing the risk of losing value.

In addition to being a secure store of value, Tether's stability also makes it useful for facilitating transactions. Unlike traditional fiat currencies, which can be subject to restrictions and delays when transferring across borders, Tether allows for quick and borderless transactions with minimal fees. This makes it popular among traders who need to move funds between cryptocurrency exchanges and individuals who want to send money internationally. Overall, Tether's stability as a stablecoin addresses the volatility and uncertainty that is often associated with traditional cryptocurrencies. It provides a store of value and a reliable medium of exchange within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Backed by fiat currency equivalents

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, Tether ensures that for every USDT token in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of US dollars or equivalents such as US Treasurys held in reserve. This distinctive feature aims to provide stability and reduce the volatility commonly associated with cryptocurrencies. The main purpose of Tether is to serve as a stablecoin, addressing the challenge of price fluctuations faced by traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. By maintaining a stable value equivalent to the US dollar, Tether becomes a valuable tool for traders and investors who seek to hedge against volatility or swiftly move their assets into a stable form during uncertain market times.

Wide adoption and liquidity

Since Tether is widely accepted, traders have access to a liquid market, making transactions smoother and minimizing slippage. The ability to quickly convert Tether to other digital assets or fiat currencies allows for seamless trading and reduces the risk of holding illiquid assets. Its acceptance across various platforms and exchanges enhances its usability and accessibility, contributing to its popularity.

Facilitates instant and low-cost transactions

Unlike traditional banking systems, which impose high fees and lengthy processes for international fund transfers, Tether allows users to conduct transactions quickly and inexpensively. Leveraging blockchain technology, Tether enables near-instantaneous transfers across borders, eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs and delays. This real-time settlement capability enhances efficiency and streamlines global commerce.

When was Tether created or founded?

Tether was created in November 2014. Initially, it was created on the Bitcoin blockchain, but later it transitioned to other platforms like the Ethereum and Tron blockchains. Tether was launched as a stablecoin with the aim to provide users with a digital version of traditional currencies, offering stability in value through its pegging to fiat currencies like the US dollar. Since its inception, Tether has become one of the most widely used stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market.

Who are the founders of Tether?

Tether was founded by Brock Pierce, Reeve Collins, and Craig Sellars. Former child actor Brock Pierce is a prominent entrepreneur and venture capitalist in the cryptocurrency industry, known for his involvement in various blockchain projects and co-founding companies like Blockchain Capital and EOS Alliance. Reeve Collins, another experienced entrepreneur, has founded multiple technology companies, including Tether. Craig Sellars, a software engineer, has played a significant role in developing Tether's technology. Tether is now run by CEO Paolo Ardoino.

What are some notable events in the history of Tether?

  • October 2014: Tether (USDT) is launched as a cryptocurrency token on the Omni layer above the Bitcoin blockchain.
  • December 2017: Tether surpasses $1 billion in market capitalization.
  • January 2018: Tether cuts ties with its auditor, Friedman LLP, leading to further skepticism about its reserves.
  • October 2018: Tether's market capitalization reaches $2.8 billion.
  • November 2018: Tether announces a partnership with Deltec Bank.
  • April 2019: The New York Attorney General's office accuses Tether of covering up an $850 million loss by using funds from its sister company, Bitfinex.
  • February 2021: Tether reaches a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office, agreeing to pay an $18.5 million fine and provide regular reports on its reserves.
  • June 2021: Tether's market capitalization surpasses $60 billion, making it one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value.

Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$84.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
84.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$24.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.32
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$84.9B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
84.9B
Other assets
Bitcoin
Ethereum
BNB
XRP
USDC
Solana
Lido Staked Ether
Cardano
Dogecoin
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Tether = $1.00050 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy USDT
Other assets
Bitcoin
Ethereum
BNB
XRP
USDC
Solana
Lido Staked Ether
Cardano
Dogecoin
See more assets
Learn
What is a depegging in the context of stablecoins?
intermediate
SEP 29, 2023
What is USDT and how does it work? A guide to Tether's stablecoin
beginner
SEP 22, 2023
See More in learn
News
Total stablecoin supply growth signals increased capital inflow, analysts say
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
Lawmakers call on DOJ to consider charges against Binance, further investigate Tether over possible involvement in illicit finance
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
Paolo Ardoino sees RGB as 'best opportunity' to issue stablecoins on Bitcoin
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
Tether promotes Paolo Ardoino to CEO role
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
Binance halts EUR trading for Paysafe users as banking partner pulls services
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
USD Coin and Euro Coin stablecoins are now exclusively named USDC and EURC: Circle
Nov 02, 2023, 17:11PM EDT
See more news
websights