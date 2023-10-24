About Toncoin

Toncoin Price Data

Toncoin (TON) currently has a price of $2.24 and is up 1.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 12 with a market cap of 7.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $64.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5B tokens out of a total supply of 5.1B tokens.

Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized network, utilizing blockchain technology for secure and efficient transactions. It aims to provide users with a reliable and versatile digital asset for various financial and technological applications.

Unique features of Toncoin:

Connection to Telegram

Toncoin has a close relationship to the Telegram app, which makes it stand out from other cryptocurrencies. While developed separately from the app, it has been integrated into it. This gives a wide number of users access to payments with Toncoin in an application they're already using. Telegram announced a partnership with the TON Foundation in September, bringing its non-custodial wallet called TON Space into its app.

Scalability and high transaction speed

Toncoin is specifically designed to support an enormous number of transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchain networks available. With Toncoin's high transaction speed, users can swiftly complete their transactions, ensuring seamless and convenient user experiences. To achieve scalability, Toncoin implements a multi-blockchain architecture known as the "TON Multichain." This architecture allows the creation of interconnected blockchains called "shards." Each shard has its own set of validators responsible for confirming transactions within that specific shard. By distributing the workload across multiple shards, Toncoin ensures that the network can handle a significantly higher transaction volume without compromising security or performance.

The combination of scalability and high transaction speed offered by Toncoin brings several advantages. It enables Toncoin to accommodate a larger user base, facilitating more users and transactions without encountering bottlenecks. This scalability is crucial for the future growth and adoption of Toncoin as a widely used cryptocurrency. Moreover, Toncoin's fast transaction speed allows for real-time transaction confirmations, making it ideal for quick transfers such as online purchases or remittances. Its high transaction speed makes Toncoin well-suited for applications that require instant transaction finality.

When was Toncoin created or founded?

Toncoin was created or founded in 2019. It was developed by a team of enthusiasts looking to provide an alternative decentralized cryptocurrency solution. Since its creation, Toncoin has gained popularity among users looking for secure transactions and privacy. Its innovative technology and emphasis on user autonomy have made it a promising project in the cryptocurrency space. With its establishment, Toncoin aims to offer a secure and transparent financial ecosystem for its users.

Who are the founders of Toncoin?

Toncoin (TON) was founded by Pavel Durov and Nikolai Durov. Pavel Durov, a Russian entrepreneur and programmer, is widely recognized as the creator of the popular messaging app Telegram. His brother, Nikolai Durov, is also actively involved in the development of Toncoin. Pavel Durov, often referred to as the "Mark Zuckerberg of Russia," has achieved remarkable success with Telegram and his other entrepreneurial ventures. With a background in computer science, he has previously been associated with various tech startups before launching Telegram. Toncoin initially emerged as the native cryptocurrency for the Telegram Open Network (TON), a blockchain platform designed to offer decentralized services and applications. However, the launch of TON encountered regulatory obstacles, leading to the separate release of Toncoin as an independent cryptocurrency. Despite these setbacks, Toncoin has managed to gain popularity and has fostered a dedicated community of users.