About Avalanche

Avalanche Price Data

Avalanche (AVAX) currently has a price of $11.88 and is down -2.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 20 with a market cap of 4.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $364.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 355.1M tokens out of a total supply of 432.5M tokens.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralized, open-source platform that aims to provide high-speed, low-cost transactions and smart contracts for the blockchain ecosystem. It utilizes a unique consensus protocol, called Snowman, to achieve scalability and security.

Unique features of Avalanche:

Scalability

Avalanche stands out for its scalability, allowing it to process thousands of transactions per second. This scalability is crucial for cryptocurrencies as it determines their ability to handle a large volume of transactions efficiently. Many cryptocurrencies struggle with scalability as the number of users and transactions increases, leading to congestion and delays. However, Avalanche's high scalability ensures that it can handle a significant number of transactions without compromising speed or efficiency, making it suitable for real-world adoption.

Avalanche achieves its high scalability through its consensus protocol, Avalanche consensus. This protocol utilizes a technique called random sampling to enable rapid confirmation of transactions. Unlike traditional blockchain systems that rely on a single block proposer, Avalanche randomly selects a group of validators to validate and confirm transactions. This random sampling mechanism ensures quick transaction processing and allows Avalanche to achieve high throughput.

Subnets

Avalanche has a feature called subnets. These subnets are independent subnetworks that can be built on the Avalanche platform, offering users a higher level of flexibility. With subnets, organizations and communities have the ability to establish their own subnetworks with customized rules and regulations, enabling tailored governance and functionality. This feature is particularly beneficial for projects like decentralized finance or gaming, as they can create subnets that cater specifically to their needs. By having their own subnetworks, these projects can implement governance and rules that are best suited for their operations. This level of customization allows for a more efficient and effective management of these projects.

Furthermore, the creation of subnets also plays a crucial role in promoting scalability within the Avalanche ecosystem. As the network expands, individual subnetworks can handle their own transactions and smart contracts, reducing congestion on the main network. This results in faster and more efficient processing of transactions, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience. Avalanche's subnets feature empowers projects within its ecosystem by providing independent subnetworks with customized governance and functionality. This not only brings flexibility but also scalability, allowing for tailor-made solutions for various projects.

Avalanche Consensus

Avalanche relies on the Snowman consensus protocol, which guarantees speedy and secure transaction confirmation. This protocol employs a novel approach called probabilistic consensus, where a random subset of nodes, known as validators, is chosen for each new transaction. This random selection process promotes decentralization and prevents any single entity from gaining control over the network. The Snowman consensus protocol achieves consensus on transactions in parallel, resulting in increased transaction throughput. It accomplishes this by breaking down the consensus process into multiple stages and conducting multiple rounds of voting. Each round of voting involves a subset of validators, enabling parallel processing of votes.

This parallelism significantly accelerates the confirmation process, leading to faster transaction times and improved network efficiency. The Snowman consensus protocol employed by Avalanche offers a distinct advantage by combining security with high transaction throughput, ensuring fast and secure transaction confirmations.

Decentralization

Avalanche is committed to achieving a high level of decentralization, which is crucial in the cryptocurrency industry. To accomplish this, Avalanche utilizes the Avalanche Consensus Protocol (ACP) and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) to ensure consensus even in the presence of malicious nodes. This decentralized approach allows a larger number of participants to contribute to the consensus process. In addition to the consensus mechanism, Avalanche also incorporates a governance model. AVAX token holders have the power to propose and vote on changes to the network's protocol, promoting a more democratic and decentralized system.

Who are the founders of Avalanche?

Avalanche was officially launched in September 2020. The founders of Avalanche (AVAX) are Emin Gün Sirer, Kevin Sekniqi, and Maofan "Ted" Yin. Emin Gün Sirer is a renowned computer scientist and professor at Cornell University, known for his significant contributions to distributed systems and blockchain technology. Kevin Sekniqi, also a computer scientist, has prior experience working on various blockchain projects. Maofan "Ted" Yin, an experienced software engineer, previously worked at Google.