About LEO Token

LEO Token Price Data

LEO Token (LEO) currently has a price of $3.94 and is up 1.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 22 with a market cap of 3.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 928.7M tokens out of a total supply of 985.2M tokens.

LEO Token (LEO) is a cryptocurrency asset that was created by Bitfinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It is designed to be used within the Bitfinex platform for various trading discounts and benefits.

Unique features of LEO token:

Utility token

LEO Token is a utility token that offers various functions within the cryptocurrency space. It can be used for trading fee discounts on Bitfinex, allowing users to save costs on their trading activities. LEO Token also provides the opportunity to participate in initial exchange offerings (IEOs) on Bitfinex. By using LEO Tokens, users can access new cryptocurrency projects' tokens at an early stage. Additionally, LEO Token offers an extra layer of security for Bitfinex users through Unus Sed Leo (USL). With USL, LEO Token holders can reduce or eliminate trading fees on other affiliated platforms and services.

Token burn mechanism

LEO Token implements a token burn mechanism to permanently remove tokens from circulation. This strategic move effectively reduces the total supply of the cryptocurrency. The token burn acts as a safeguard against excessive inflation, ensuring a balanced supply and demand ratio. This balance is essential for the sustainable growth of LEO and the broader cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, token burn can contribute to enhancing decentralization and fairness within the LEO ecosystem. By controlling the distribution of tokens, it helps prevent concentration of wealth and promotes a more equitable distribution among participants. This aspect is particularly important in fostering a sense of trust and inclusivity within the LEO community. It is worth noting that the effectiveness of token burn is influenced by various factors. The utility of the token, the level of demand, and prevailing market conditions all play a significant role in determining the impact of token burn on LEO's value.

Transparent governance

One of the key advantages of LEO Token's transparent governance is that it allows the community to actively participate in shaping the cryptocurrency's operations. By adopting a decentralized governance model, token holders have the opportunity to engage in decision-making processes through voting and feedback. This democratic approach ensures that the community's interests and opinions are taken into consideration when making important decisions.

When was LEO Token created or founded?

LEO Token was created in June 2017 by Bitfinex. It was founded as a utility token to be used on the Bitfinex platform. LEO Token was initially issued through a private sale to selected investors, and later became available to the general public through trading on various exchanges. It was created as a way to provide additional benefits and functionalities to Bitfinex users, such as discounted trading fees and exclusive access to certain features. Since its launch, LEO Token has gained some popularity and has been integrated into the broader crypto ecosystem.

The LEO Token was introduced to raise funds for Bitfinex after the exchange and its sister company Tether had $850 million of funds seized after the shadow bank that it was using — since it struggled to get its own bank accounts — had its bank accounts seized. The sale of the token generated approximately $1 billion within a mere ten days.