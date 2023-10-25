Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.00
-$0.0029 (-0.29%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$3.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$340.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.62
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$3.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3.3B
About TrueUSD

TrueUSD Price Data

TrueUSD (TUSD) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 25 with a market cap of 3.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $340.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.3B tokens out of a total supply of 3.3B tokens.

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is purportedly backed by U.S. dollars, ensuring a 1:1 ratio between its value and the USD. It aims to provide users with a reliable and transparent digital asset that can be used for efficient and secure transactions.

Unique Features of TrueUSD:

Stablecoin

TrueUSD is a stablecoin that aims to provide stability and reliability in the cryptocurrency market. It is designed to avoid the extreme price volatility commonly associated with other cryptocurrencies. TUSD also benefits from blockchain technology, allowing for fast and secure transactions, making it suitable for everyday use and efficient global exchanges.

Fully collateralized

TUSD claims to be fully collateralized, with a real-time reserve dashboard and regular attestations. While its monthly reports refer to its dollar reserves and its attestations refer to collateral denominated in USD, it doesn't state clearly that all of the collatearl is held in actual dollars — or provide a breakdown of the collateral if it's held in other assets.

Attestations

Third-party auditing firm The Network Firm provide monthly attestations that state the agent of Techteryx has a bank account containing the USD-denominated collateral of a certain amount. It makes it clear that the funds are not explicitly specified to belong to Techteryx and that it hasn't audited the financial strength of the whole company or assessed its liabilities.

The Network Firm was formed out of the accounting team of U.S. auditor Armanino, which previously provided audits for crypto firms such as the now collapsed FTX.US.

When was TrueUSD created or founded?

TrueUSD was created or founded in 2017 by Archblock subsidiary TrustToken. TrustToken is a blockchain-based platform that aims to provide different types of asset-backed tokens. The development of TrueUSD was started to address the need for a stablecoin that maintains a one-to-one parity with the US dollar. By creating a stablecoin, TrustToken hoped to offer a more reliable and less volatile digital currency option for users. TrueUSD quickly gained popularity in the crypto space due to its commitment to transparency and regular audits.

In December 2020, the business was sold to Techteryx, an Asia-based consortium. Techteryx and TrueUSD provide scant details about their ownership. In July 2023, Archblock co-founder Daniel Jaiyong An claimed that Justin Sun was the true buyer of the stablecoin project.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$3.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$340.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.62
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$3.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3.3B
Other assets
Stellar
Monero
OKB
Ethereum Classic
Cosmos Hub
Binance USD
Hedera
Filecoin
Internet Computer
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 TrueUSD = $1.00 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy TUSD
Other assets
Stellar
Monero
OKB
Ethereum Classic
Cosmos Hub
Binance USD
Hedera
Filecoin
Internet Computer
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
Crypto market cap declined 10% in third quarter, CoinGecko says
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
TrueUSD third-party security breach revealed blockchain wallet addresses of clients
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
FDUSD stablecoin market cap grew 51% to $394 million over last 30 days
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights