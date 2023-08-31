Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / Filecoin

Filecoin (FIL) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$4.14
$0.19 (4.71%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
463.3M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$218.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$236.84
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$8.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2B
About Filecoin

Filecoin Price Data

Filecoin (FIL) currently has a price of $4.14 and is up 4.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 31 with a market cap of 1.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $218.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 463.3M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

Filecoin is a digital cryptocurrency that creates a decentralized market for global data storage. Users can earn FIL tokens by renting out their unused storage space, and others can purchase storage using FIL tokens. This system is more efficient and cost-effective than traditional cloud storage providers. Filecoin also uses a mechanism called Proof of Replication to ensure accurate and reliable storage, creating a secure network for data storage and access. Overall, Filecoin aims to improve data storage by providing a decentralized marketplace that is more efficient and secure than traditional methods.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

