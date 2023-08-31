Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / Lido DAO

Lido DAO (LDO) Price

$1.77
-$0.12 (-6.46%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
890.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$75.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$7.30
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Lido DAO

Lido DAO Price Data

Lido DAO (LDO) currently has a price of $1.77 and is down -6.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 36 with a market cap of 1.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $75.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 890.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Lido DAO (LDO) is a cryptocurrency token linked to the Lido protocol, which offers a decentralized staking platform for Ethereum 2.0. Users stake ether (ETH) and receive stETH tokens in return, representing the staked ETH. LDO serves as the governance token, allowing holders to participate in decision-making. Lido DAO provides liquidity for staked ETH through stETH tokens, maintaining asset liquidity while earning staking rewards. It also features a decentralized governance structure, enabling LDO token holders to propose and decide on protocol upgrades and other governance matters via on-chain voting, ensuring transparency and community involvement.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

