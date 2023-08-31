Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Arbitrum (ARB) Price

$1.00
-$0.035 (-3.42%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$386.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$8.67
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$10B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Arbitrum

Arbitrum Price Data

Arbitrum (ARB) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -3.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 41 with a market cap of 1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $386.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Arbitrum, developed by Offchain Labs, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain rollup technology. Its main advantage is enabling high-performance, cost-effective Ethereum transactions while simplifying the development process for Ethereum developers by abstracting the complexities of Layer 2 technology. By employing rollup technology, Arbitrum consolidates multiple transactions into a single one, leading to reduced fees and faster transaction speeds for users.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

