About VeChain

VeChain Price Data

VeChain (VET) currently has a price of $0.019 and is down -1.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 39 with a market cap of 1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $42.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 72.7B tokens out of a total supply of 86B tokens.

VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform created by the Singapore-based VeChain Foundation in 2015. It focuses on optimizing supply chain management, particularly in the logistics industry, by leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-world economic challenges. VET has gained popularity for its comprehensive utilization of blockchain in addressing these issues.