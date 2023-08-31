About Maker

Maker Price Data

Maker (MKR) currently has a price of $1.3K and is down -3.057% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 45 with a market cap of 1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $100.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 901.3K tokens out of a total supply of 977.6K tokens.

Maker (MKR) operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is specifically designed for governance and risk management within the MakerDAO ecosystem. MKR tokens give holders the power to vote on important decisions and play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of the associated stablecoin, DAI. MKR also functions as a risk management tool by absorbing losses and stabilizing the price of DAI in the event of defaults or undercollateralized loans, promoting responsible behavior and ensuring the stability of the stablecoin.