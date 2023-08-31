About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH Price Data

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) currently has a price of $2K and is down -1.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 47 with a market cap of 1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $65.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 535.6K tokens out of a total supply of 535.6K tokens.

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users without 32 ETH to participate in the Ethereum 2.0 proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. It aims to make staking accessible to everyone, regardless of their Ethereum holdings, by providing an alternative pathway to becoming a validator.