About Kaspa

Kaspa Price Data

Kaspa (KAS) currently has a price of $0.051 and is down -2.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 46 with a market cap of 1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 21.4B tokens out of a total supply of 21.4B tokens.

Kaspa utilizes the technology called 'kaspad' and operates under the ticker name 'KAS.' Kaspa aims to improve the cryptocurrency field by offering unique and innovative features. It is the result of extensive blockchain research and is focused on improving the performance, functionality, and security of digital transactions.