The Graph (GRT) currently has a price of $0.11 and is down -4.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 48 with a market cap of 1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $83.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.3B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
The Graph (GRT) is an open-source indexing protocol that scans and organizes blockchain data into accessible APIs for other applications. It operates through a network of nodes that supply data and are rewarded with GRT tokens. Developers can use The Graph's open APIs to build decentralized applications, creating a thriving ecosystem of data providers and users. The mission of The Graph is to improve the retrieval and use of blockchain data.
