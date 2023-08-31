About Frax

Frax Price Data

Frax (FRAX) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 70 with a market cap of 671.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $17.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 671.7M tokens out of a total supply of 671.7M tokens.

Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that maintains price stability through a dual-collateral system and an algorithmic model. It can expand or contract its supply as needed, without the need for central control. Users can earn interest through Frax Finance and integrate it into existing DeFi protocols. Frax is built on Ethereum, offers low fees, and quick settlement times. However, it's important to understand the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.