MultiversX (EGLD) currently has a price of $32.86 and is up 1.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 52 with a market cap of 859.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $29.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.2M tokens out of a total supply of 26.2M tokens.

MultiversX is a blockchain network powered by Elrond (EGLD), a digital cryptocurrency. Its goal is to offer fast and secure transaction processing and support the development of decentralized apps. EGLD token is the main form of payment for transaction fees, staking and validation rewards, smart contract execution, and other incentives in the MultiversX ecosystem.